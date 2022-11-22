Andrew McCutchen's Top Options in 2022 MLB Free Agency Ahead of Brewers Decision

Andrew McCutchen (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Former MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen is flying under the radar on the MLB free-agent market, but he could provide a depth boost for just about any team heading into the 2023 season.

McCutchen captured the NL MVP award in 2013 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he also earned five All-Star selections across his first nine MLB seasons.

He's since made stops with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and, most recently, the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 36-year-old Florida native is coming off a 2022 campaign with the Brew Crew when he compiled a .237/.316/.384 slash line with 17 home runs and eight stolen bases in 134 games. His .700 OPS was a career-low mark.

While McCutchen has mostly played corner outfield or designated hitter in recent years, he has expressed confidence in his ability to still play center field, his longtime position with the Pirates where he won a Gold Glove in 2012.

"It's definitely a position I know I can still play," McCutchen said in July. "The outfield is the outfield, but it's something I've done for a lot of my career, so of course I'm the most comfortable out there at that position."

The continued positional versatility combined with a bat that still has some pop gives him value as he enters what's likely the twilight of his terrific career.

Here's a look at a few potential landing spots for the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Brewers

Sticking with the Brewers would give the club a little flexibility as it awaits the full-time arrival of their top outfield prospects, including Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer. It's a talented group, but re-signing McCutchen would remove some of the pressure on them to potentially make a high-end impact in 2023.

In terms of veterans, Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe are likely locked into starting jobs barring an offseason trade. It leaves center field as the one open spot in the club's outfield.

If a few of those aforementioned rising stars make Milwaukee's final roster, it would likely mean more sporadic playing time for McCutchen, who could see his most consistent work at DH. If the prospects start in the minors, the veteran will be more involved.

It's unclear whether the Brewers are interested in a reunion given his modest production last season, though.

Pirates

Heading back to the Pirates may signal McCutchen's career is winding down. A veteran of his caliber typically joins a contender to chase a World Series ring. The Buccos aren't in that category right now, but he obviously has a long history in the Steel City.

The club legend would probably see a majority of his starts at designated hitter, but he could still garner some playing time in the outfield when Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski needs a day off.

Signing with Pittsburgh is something that may wait until later in the offseason to see whether McCutchen can attract interest from a club closer to contention.

He'd surely be welcomed back with open arms if the Pirates are his ultimate destination.

Astros

McCutchen isn't the offensive force he was during his peak years with the Pirates, but he's a worthwhile depth addition for the reigning champion Astros. He can bring veteran leadership to the clubhouse even if he's not in the lineup every night.

Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick are likely locked into starting jobs in the corner outfield spots for Houston. Jake Meyers is penciled in for center field, but there could be playing time available if he starts slowly in 2023.

McCutchen could back up all three outfield spots and also draw the occasional start at DH when Yordan Alvarez needs a breather.

Perhaps most importantly, it would represent a golden opportunity for him to add a World Series ring to an otherwise terrific career résumé.