AEW's MJF Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated heels in all of professional wrestling, but there's at least one person who loves him.

MJF took to Twitter and confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum:

MJF recently made his return to AEW programming, winning the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 4 to earn the right to challenge for the AEW world title at any time of his choosing.

Prior to that, MJF was off television for months as AEW was working an angle that he was unhappy with his place in the company. The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent in January 2024 and has teased jumping ship to WWE multiple times.