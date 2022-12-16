Report: Joey Gallo Agrees to 1-Year Twins Contract After Yankees, Dodgers Stints

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins and outfielder Joey Gallo agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract on Friday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Gallo split last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Once among the game's premier power hitters, Gallo embarked on an abysmal 2022 campaign that saw him get essentially run out of New York before his midseason trade to the Dodgers.

"It makes me feel like a piece of s--t, honestly," Gallo said of Yankee fan reaction, per Randy Miller of NJ.com. "I remember playing here with the Rangers, watching [Yankees] get booed off the field and thinking, ‘Holy s--t! I feel bad for that guy.’ Now it’s me. I do appreciate people reaching out, but it makes me feel like I’m a problem."

Gallo finished the 2022 season batting .160/.280/.357 with 19 home runs and 47 runs batted in. It was by far the worst full-season performance of his eight-year career.

The 28-year-old had hit at least 38 home runs in every season when he's played at least 100 games before this year.

The Twins will hope Gallo's power is reawakened next season after he failed to rebound after joining the Dodgers.

It's worth noting that his average exit velocity and sweet-spot percentage have been dipping in recent seasons. There is a legitimate possibility the left-handed slugger never returns to the All-Star form he exhibited in Texas.

That said, Gallo still ranked among the league leaders in hard-hit percentage and draws a ton of walks. He's an all-or-nothing player and will almost certainly always be one.

But unless Gallo's approaching 40 home runs in a season, he's not worth the whiffs and mediocre defense.