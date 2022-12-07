Red Sox Rumors: Kenley Jansen Agrees to 2-Year, $32M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Free-agent relief pitcher Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jansen burst onto the MLB scene in 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 0.67 ERA in 25 games.

Two years later, he became Los Angeles' full-time closer, a role he held for 10 years.

The three-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion amassed 350 saves and a 2.37 ERA during his time in Dodger Blue.

After the 2021 campaign, Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Braves. He went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 41 saves in 2022.

Jansen has now moved on to his third team in three years. Boston is getting one of the game's most accomplished closers as he enters his 14th MLB campaign.

It could help solidify the bullpen after the Red Sox used a closer by committee last season with no one who reached double-digit saves. John Schreiber, Tanner Houck and Matt Barnes were among those who filled the role as the squad finished in last place in the AL East at 78-84.