Report: Oklahoma's Series vs. Georgia, Tennessee Off After Sooners' Move to SEC

Oklahoma will no longer play Georgia in football in 2023 and 2031 with the team set to join the SEC, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The Sooners will instead host SMU in 2023, with the return game scheduled for 2027, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

OU's planned game against Tennessee in 2024 will also be canceled.

Both UGA and UT were previously scheduled as highly anticipated nonconference games, but these opponents will now become regularly part of its conference schedule.

Oklahoma and Texas were voted into the SEC in 2021 and are expected to join the conference in 2025.

In both cases, one of the games would have been played before Oklahoma joins the SEC, but the return game would take place after 2025.

Oklahoma initially scheduled its series against Tennessee in 2017, planning games in 2020 and 2024. The 2020 version ended up being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the SEC moving to a conference-only schedule that year.

The teams planned to reschedule, but it will now come too late.

Oklahoma and Georgia announced their home-and-home series in 2019, with the 2023 version likely to become one of the bigger nonconference matchups in the country. Unfortunately, the return game would be well into the Sooners' time in the SEC and that was enough to cancel the series.

The Sooners also have future matchups against Alabama and LSU that will likely need to be adjusted.

The squad still has several quality nonconference games on its slate, with matchups against Michigan scheduled for 2025 and 2026 and a future home-and-home against Clemson.