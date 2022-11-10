Justin Turner's $16M Club Option for 2023 Season Declined by Dodgers

Justin Turner (Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they've declined the $16 million club option in the contract of third baseman Justin Turner for the 2023 MLB season.

However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers are still interested in Turner returning in 2023 on a lower salary.

Turner has played for the Dodgers since 2014 when he signed as a free agent following previous stops with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

The 37-year-old California native has been a key cog in the L.A. lineup ever since, highlighted by two All-Star selections and helping lead the team to the 2020 World Series title. He also claimed this year's Roberto Clemente Award, which combines a player's on- and off-field accomplishments.

His offensive numbers dipped a bit in 2022 as his OPS dropped to .788, his lowest mark since 2013 with the Mets, but the team didn't miss a beat thanks to its remarkable depth.

Turner previously tested free agency ahead of the 2021 season before re-signing with Los Angeles.

"It was definitely flattering to be courted like that from other teams," he said at the time. "But at the end of the day, it all worked out how it was supposed to and I'm back in Dodger blue, like I was supposed to be."

For his career, Turner has compiled a .289/.366/.466 slash line with 164 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 1,393 appearances across 14 years.

The veteran infielder's age and fading numbers suggest his career may be entering its latter stages, so the Dodgers decided against taking a $16 million risk. It wouldn't be a surprise if he eventually re-signs with L.A. on a more team-friendly deal.

Turner should also have suitors on the free-agent market if leaving Los Angeles is a consideration. Even if he's not the middle-of-the-order force he was during his peak seasons, he can still be a solid complementary contributor at this stage.

If he does sign elsewhere, the Dodgers will likely look to free agency or a trade to pick up a designated hitter with Max Muncy taking over at third on a full-time basis.