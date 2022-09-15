Push or Bury: What Should WWE Do With Austin Theory?

0 of 3

On first pass, it might sound a little weird to wonder whether WWE should push Austin Theory or shove him to the side.

Theory, after all, got the big nod from the company with his Money in the Bank triumph and he's since been on the outskirts of each and every big moment since flirting with the idea he'll cash-in the briefcase.

But—and it's a big but—timing is everything in WWE and Theory's big push started essentially amid the creative transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H. Plus, WWE's main-event scene is in a rut with the top titles worth cashing in on stalled on one guy.

It's fair to wonder if Triple H decides to go the other way with the timing-based briefcase and Theory himself.

Let's take a look at the case for and against both directions with one of WWE's most promising prospects.