Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video

Montrezl Harrell (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.

"He's a cool person," Harrell said when asked about former Charlotte Hornets teammate LaMelo Ball. "I mean, regular kid. At the end of the day, people still got to understand he's a kid."

The 28-year-old North Carolina native also named the Sixers when asked about the league's worst facilities to play at, and he proceeded to sign with Philly on Tuesday.

Police said they found three pounds of weed in the vehicle, but they issued citations to Harrell and another man with him in the car before letting both go. Harrell, who was initially charged with a Class-D felony for trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, agreed to plead guilty in order to receive a reduced charge of simple marijuana possession—a count that can be conditionally discharged in 12 months, per TMZ.

Harrell's arrival to the 76ers marks his sixth NBA team since being selected by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 draft. He's also played for the Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

His stay in Charlotte was short, joining the team in a February trade and leaving as a free agent over the summer, but clearly he was impressed with Ball's demeanor as a 21-year-old rising star. The feeling was mutual.

"I love Trezz already," Ball told reporters after the trade. "He just brings a whole lot of effort and keeps people locked in."

Harrell has averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 62 percent from the field across 458 NBA games. All but 29 of those appearances have come off the bench, making him one of the league's most impactful reserves.

The former University of Louisville standout figures to join P.J. Tucker and Georges Niang as key frontcourt depth behind projected starters Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris for the Sixers.

Philadelphia tips off the regular season on Oct. 18 with a road game against the Boston Celtics, another top-tier contender in the Eastern Conference.