WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 13

0 of 1

Pretty Deadly unified the NXT tag titles as one of just 2 teams to ever hold both championships. They hope to make this title reign last. Credit: WWE.com.

It has been one year since WWE NXT 2.0 arrived, bringing the developmental brand new color and introducing fresh stars. This September 13 edition of the show would celebrate that legacy while giving power to the fans.

Carmelo Hayes was set to defend the NXT North American Championship against a mystery opponent, voted by the fans. The three options were Wes Lee, Von Wagner and Joe Gacy.

The Creed Brothers looked to regain the NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly. The fans voted that they would compete in a steel cage.

Cameron Grimes had a mystery partner to compete against Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would face Kiana James and Arianna Grace.



The show would also feature matches between Lash Legend and Fallon Henley as well as Javier Bernal and Hank Walker, a security guard making his debut. It was also unlikely Bron Breakker or Mandy Rose as champions would miss this show.



This night had all the makings of a special event as a one-year anniversary show for NXT 2.0.

