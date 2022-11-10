Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610.

It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.

Yet he struggled for the eventual World Series champions and slashed .176/.258/.364 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in 51 regular-season games before going 1-for-21 in the playoffs.

He spent most of his time in Houston in left field but also saw time serving as the team's designated hitter.

Before joining the Astros, Mancini spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Orioles. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2016 but didn't become a full-time player in Baltimore until the 2017 campaign.

Mancini's best season with the Orioles came in 2019 when he slashed .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs and 97 RBI in 154 games. He hasn't been as great in recent seasons, but he is still an effective player and would be a valuable asset for any contending team.

It's unclear where he will end up, but Mancini said in August that he would "of course" welcome a return to the Orioles.

The 30-year-old should draw some strong interest in free agency.