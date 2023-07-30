Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Charbonnet Out With Shoulder Issue

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that running back Kenneth Walker III, who has missed the last three days of training camp, is out with a minor groin strain.

Per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle, the Seahawks are holding Walker out to prevent the injury from becoming an issue.

In addition, Carroll said that rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, who has missed the last two days of practice, is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Last season, Walker missed Seattle's Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos after undergoing hernia surgery, but he returned for Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In 15 games during his 2022 rookie season, Walker rushed for an impressive 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 165 yards.

The Seahawks selected Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Michigan State. He rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2021 campaign, his junior season with the Spartans.

Despite having Walker aboard, the Seahawks selected Charbonnet with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

There's no denying Charbonnet's immense talent, collegiate production and pro potential. After two years at Michigan, Charbonnet transferred to UCLA and dominated during his two seasons as the Bruins' featured running back, amassing 3,014 yards and 27 touchdowns. He compiled 1,680 total yards and 14 touchdowns in just 10 games last year.

Walker sits atop Seattle's depth chart, and Charbonnet figures to be RB2 when healthy. The remaining running backs on the Seahawks roster include DeeJay Dallas, Kenny McIntosh, Wayne Taulapapa and Bryant Koback.