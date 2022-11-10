Tommy Pham's $12M Red Sox Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by All Parties

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham needs a new home for the 2023 season.

The Boston Red Sox announced that both the franchise and Pham declined the $12 million mutual option on his contract Thursday, making him a free agent. He will receive a $1.5 million buyout.

Boston acquired Pham from the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 trade deadline.



His stint in Cincinnati was marked by a fantasy football dispute with then-San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson that turned physical. He received a fine and a three-game suspension for slapping Pederson.

Pham seemed to find his footing when he arrived in Boston before tapering off toward the end of the year. In 53 games with the Red Sox, the nine-year veteran slashed .234/.298/.374 with six home runs and 24 RBI. Comparatively, he hit .238/.320/.374 with 11 homers and 39 RBI in 91 games in Cincinnati.

Pham was drafted in 2006 by the St. Louis Cardinals but made his major league debut in 2014 after spending nine seasons in the minors. He developed into a consistent producer at the plate, and in 2017, he became the first Cardinals hitter since 1900 to record at least 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 20 stolen bases and a .300 batting average in the same season.

The 34-year-old was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the 2018 season. He was then shipped to the San Diego Padres in December 2019, and he spent two seasons with the club before departing as a free agent in 2022.

By letting Pham walk in free agency, the Red Sox will lose some outfield depth as well as a veteran presence in their dugout. There are multiple teams that could use Pham's consistent production, so he will likely have his fair share of suitors on the open market.