Yankees News: No. 2 Prospect Jasson Dominguez Promoted to Double-A

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees have promoted top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez to the Double-A Somerset Patriots, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Dominguez had spent the 2022 campaign with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades and the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. He is the franchise's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB.com.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.