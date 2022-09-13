OSU WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming Expected to Play vs. Toledo After Injuries

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are expected to play against Toledo on Saturday, per head coach Ryan Day.

"He's further along than he was at this point last week," Day told reporters regarding Smith-Njigba, who suffered a hamstring injury early in the Sept. 3 season-opening win against Notre Dame.

"We're going to expect him to play this weekend, we'll see how this week goes, but we're going to only put him in the game if we feel 100 percent sure that he's ready to roll."

Smith-Njigba did not play last Saturday against Arkansas State in a 45-12 win.

Fleming has missed both of Ohio State's victories after suffering an undisclosed injury late in training camp, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

However, he's also expected to go this week in OSU's home matchup versus the 2-0 Rockets at 7 p.m. in Columbus' Ohio Stadium.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.