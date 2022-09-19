2022 MLB Playoffs: Seeding Predictions and Round-by-Round Picks

0 of 9

Can anyone stop the seemingly unstoppable Dodgers? (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, who between them have 195 wins and two of Major League Baseball's 12 playoff spots already in hand.

With 10 spots still up for grabs, it's time for fresh predictions on what the American League and National League playoff fields will look like and, ultimately, who will reign supreme in the World Series.

This involved predicting not just which teams will secure the remaining postseason berths, but also how they'll be seeded in MLB's newly expanded playoff bracket. This required making obvious calls in some cases, while others necessitated more careful reading of tea leaves such as recent trends and remaining strength of schedule.

When it came to predicting how the playoffs will actually play out, it was time to consult still other sets of tea leaves. But if we're being honest, it mostly involved going with our gut.