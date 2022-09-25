Dodgers Clinch Home-Field Advantage Throughout 2022 National League Playoffs

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Barring any miscalculations by Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the National League postseason for the first time since 2019.

The Dodgers clinched the NL's best record with Sunday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. They also made history in the process as the first team ever with at least 106 regular-season wins in three straight full seasons:

Los Angeles became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season, though it came 24 hours after the initial announcement.

The Dodgers thought they made the postseason after an 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sept. 11. The following day, MLB announced an internal error in calculating its clinching scenarios, so the Dodgers' previous celebration was for naught.

A 6-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 12 officially put the Dodgers in the playoffs. It also lowered their magic number to win the NL West to one.

This marks the 10th consecutive year the Dodgers will compete for a World Series in October, extending the longest playoff streak in franchise history. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are the only other MLB teams that have an active streak of at least five years.

The sole instance during this run that the Dodgers didn't win the NL West was in 2021. Their 106 wins were tied for the most in franchise history and set an MLB record for most victories by a team that didn't win a division title.

The Dodgers have been even better so far this season. Their 106-47 record is 5.5 games better than any other team in MLB (Astros: 101-53). Their plus-322 run differential is 96 runs better than the No. 2 team (Yankees, plus-226).

They lead MLB in runs scored (812) and runs allowed (490). Their .693 winning percentage is on pace to be the best in franchise history in a 162-game season. They went 43-17 (.717) during the 2020 season that was shortened on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As if that weren't enough to underscore how dominant they have been, there's a chance the Dodgers will end up with the NL MVP (Mookie Betts), Cy Young winner (Julio Urias) and Manager of the Year (Dave Roberts) when season awards are handed out in November.

The Dodgers are going to be heavy favorites to represent the NL in the World Series, even with the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals being very formidable.

While there's still some work to be done before the end of the regular season, the road to the Fall Classic will go through Los Angeles in the playoffs.