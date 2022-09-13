Video: Angels' Mike Trout Homers in 7th Straight Game; 1 Game Shy of Tying MLB Record

Video: Angels' Mike Trout Homers in 7th Straight Game; 1 Game Shy of Tying MLB RecordSeptember 13, 2022
Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is on the verge of history.
Trout launched a home run for the seventh straight game on Monday, going yard in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians:
SEVEN STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A HOME RUN. 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>Mike Trout is UNREAL.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/c5FQr93PPG">pic.twitter.com/c5FQr93PPG</a>
Trout is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run:
Monday's home run was the 35th of the season for Trout. The three-time AL MVP entered the game slashing .280/.369/.629 as one of the lone bright spots for the Angels this year. Los Angeles entered the day with a 61-79 record and is set to miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season.