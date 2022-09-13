X

    Video: Angels' Mike Trout Homers in 7th Straight Game; 1 Game Shy of Tying MLB Record

    Doric SamSeptember 13, 2022

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is on the verge of history.

    Trout launched a home run for the seventh straight game on Monday, going yard in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SEVEN STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A HOME RUN. 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>Mike Trout is UNREAL.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/c5FQr93PPG">pic.twitter.com/c5FQr93PPG</a>

    Trout is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Mike Trout is one game away from tying the MLB record 👀🔥<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/SlangsOnSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SlangsOnSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/clLlx6NK99">pic.twitter.com/clLlx6NK99</a>

    Monday's home run was the 35th of the season for Trout. The three-time AL MVP entered the game slashing .280/.369/.629 as one of the lone bright spots for the Angels this year. Los Angeles entered the day with a 61-79 record and is set to miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

