Video: Angels' Mike Trout Homers in 7th Straight Game; 1 Game Shy of Tying MLB Record

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is on the verge of history.

Trout launched a home run for the seventh straight game on Monday, going yard in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians:

Trout is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run:

Monday's home run was the 35th of the season for Trout. The three-time AL MVP entered the game slashing .280/.369/.629 as one of the lone bright spots for the Angels this year. Los Angeles entered the day with a 61-79 record and is set to miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season.