Jimbo Fisher Says He'd Consider Giving Up Texas A&M Play-Calling Duties After Upset

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coming off one of the biggest upsets in Texas A&M history, head coach Jimbo Fisher is open to making a significant change.

Per ESPN's Dave Wilson, Fisher said Monday that he would consider giving up play-calling duties following the Aggies' subpar offensive performance in their 17-14 loss against Appalachian State on Saturday.

"In time, I would," Fisher said. "Possibly could. You always evaluate those things."

Fisher also added that he "possibly could" consider making a change at quarterback after starter Haynes King went 13-of-20 for 97 yards on Saturday.

"We'll evaluate everything this week," he said. "We'll evaluate every position this week."

Texas A&M mustered only 186 yards against an Appalachian State team that surrendered 63 points to North Carolina in Week 1. After falling to 1-1, the Aggies rank 103rd in the nation in total offense (341.5 yards per game).

The team wasn't much better in 2021, finishing 71st (392.4 yards per game), 88th in passing (208.6 YPG) and 56th in scoring (29.3 PPG). Texas A&M went 8-4 last season, scoring 24 points or fewer in six games.

Fisher has spent nearly his entire coaching career as his team's primary play-caller. He won national titles as an offensive coordinator for LSU and as a head coach of Florida State.

Fisher was asked if his ego would stop him from relinquishing play-calling duties, and he responded: "No. I'm always [about] whatever it takes to win. Winning takes all effect over everything. I promise you that."

Prior to the start of this season, Fisher made some changes to his offensive staff. He moved Darrell Dickey from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach, James Coley from tight ends to wide receivers and Dameyune Craig from wide receivers to quarterbacks. Dickey and Coley also act as co-offensive coordinators, but Fisher remains the one who calls the plays.

Texas A&M will look to bounce back when it returns to action Saturday against No. 13 Miami.