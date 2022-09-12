Becky Lynch on Potential Match vs. Ronda Rousey: 'Maybe If She Gets a Little Better'

Set Number: X164036 TK1

Becky Lynch doesn't think Ronda Rousey is in her league.

Lynch recently spoke on the possibility of facing Rousey at WrestleMania on the Out of Character podcast, making it seem like it's not at the top of her priority list.

"Maybe if she starts training a little bit more," Lynch said. "Maybe if she gets a little better."

Lynch's answer seemed to be shading the lines between kayfabe and reality; it's not entirely clear if she was responding to the line of questioning as herself or The Man. Nearly the entire interview was conducted out of character, so it stands to reason Lynch was at least throwing some shade at Rousey.

A Lynch-Rousey match has long been rumored as the women's headliner for WrestleMania 39. Lynch previously defeated Rousey at WrestleMania 35, but WWE shoehorned Charlotte Flair into the established storyline to create a triple threat.

Rousey is currently embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women's championship and seems like a strong bet to regain the title she lost at SummerSlam. That could set up a repeat of the WrestleMania 35 storyline, with Lynch potentially winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Rousey—this time without Flair's involvement.

That said, setting up that storyline will be dependent on the health of Lynch, who is currently out with a shoulder injury.

