WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 12

Dexter Lumis holding The Miz (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on September 12.

We're now on the road to Extreme Rules after WWE took a trek across the pond for Clash at the Castle. In recent weeks, management has started up several storylines that will likely culminate in matches at the pay-per-view.

Following a run-in with Austin Theory last week, Johnny Gargano told the world that he would return to the ring on this week's show.

We also saw Dexter Lumis kidnap The Miz again, Dominik Mysterio officially joined Judgment Day and Braun Strowman made a destructive return to the company.

Let's look at how WWE followed up on all of this during Monday's show.