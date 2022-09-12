MLB Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Picture, Projected Bracket and Races to Watch

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

There is less than a month left in the 2022 regular-season, and the race for the MLB playoffs is heating up.

When it was all said and done Sunday, there are still a few divisions that have yet to be decided and look like they will come down to the wire. The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

There's also still enough time for some teams to make a push for one of the wild-card spots, as the new format this year added a third spot in each league.

Here's a look at the playoff picture as of Sept. 11, along with the latest standings and races to watch.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed: Houston Astros (90-50), first-round bye

No. 2 seed: New York Yankees (85-56), first-round bye

No. 3 seed: Cleveland Guardians (73-65) vs. No. 6 seed: Toronto Blue Jays (78-61)

No. 4 seed: Tampa Bay Rays (78-60) vs. No. 5 seed: Seattle Mariners (79-61)

National League

No. 1 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers (96-43), first-round bye

No. 2 seed: New York Mets (89-52), first-round bye

No. 3 seed: St. Louis Cardinals (83-58) vs. No. 6 seed: San Diego Padres (77-64)

No. 4 seed: Atlanta Braves (87-53) vs. No. 5 seed: Philadelphia Phillies (77-62)

Full Standings

AL East

New York Yankees: 85-56 Tampa Bay Rays: 78-60, 5.5 GB Toronto Blue Jays: 78-61, 6.0 GB Baltimore Orioles: 73-67, 11.5 GB Boston Red Sox: 69-72, 16.0 GB

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians: 73-65 Chicago White Sox: 72-69, 2.5 GB Minnesota Twins: 69-70, 4.5 GB Kansas City Royals: 57-84, 17.5 GB Detroit Tigers: 54-86, 20.0 GB - eliminated

AL West

Houston Astros: 90-50 Seattle Mariners: 79-61, 11.0 GB Los Angeles Angels: 61-79, 29.0 GB Texas Rangers: 60-79, 29.5 GB Oakland Athletics: 51-90, 39.5 GB - eliminated

AL Wild Card

Tampa Bay Rays: 78-60 Seattle Mariners: 79-61 Toronto Blue Jays: 78-61 Baltimore Orioles: 73-67, 5.5 GB Chicago White Sox: 72-69, 7.0 GB

NL East

New York Mets: 89-52 Atlanta Braves: 87-53, 1.5 GB Philadelphia Phillies: 77-62, 11.0 GB Miami Marlins: 57-82, 31.0 GB Washington Nationals: 49-91, 39.5 GB - eliminated

NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals: 83-58 Milwaukee Brewers: 75-66, 8.0 GB Chicago Cubs: 58-81, 24.0 GB Cincinnati Reds: 56-82, 25.5 GB Pittsburgh Pirates: 51-88, 31.0 GB - eliminated

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers: 96-43 - clinched playoff berth San Diego Padres: 77-64, 20.0 GB Arizona Diamondbacks: 66-73, 30.0 GB San Francisco Giants: 66-73, 30.0 GB Colorado Rockies: 61-80, 36.0 GB

NL Wild Card

Atlanta Braves: 87-53 Philadelphia Phillies: 77-62 San Diego Padres: 77-64 Milwaukee Brewers: 75-66, 2.0 GB San Francisco Giants: 66-73, 10.0 GB

The most exciting division race remains the tightly contested duel between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

The Braves briefly took over the top spot earlier this week, but the Mets managed to retake the lead. Without much separation between the two teams, it's likely to see them trade places atop the division multiple times before the season comes to an end.

The penultimate series of the year could be the most pivotal when the Braves host the Mets from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The loser of the division race will have to settle for the top NL wild-card spot. B/R's Kerry Miller predicted earlier this week that the Mets will come out on top and go all the way to the World Series.

There's also a lot of intrigue in the American League East with the New York Yankees trying to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees won two out of three against the Rays this weekend and maintained a 5.5-game lead in the division after Sunday's 10-4 victory in the final regular-season meeting between the two teams.

The road ahead for the Rays is not easy by any means. Tampa has nine games left on the schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are on their heels in the AL wild-card race. The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians, who lead their respective divisions, also stand in the way of the Rays' hopes of a division title.

Speaking of the Guardians, they're only 2.5 games ahead of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central. Cleveland has five games left against the Minnesota Twins and four against Chicago, so the division is still very much up for grabs.

In the NL wild-card race, it's worth watching who wins the battle for the second spot between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. The Milwaukee Brewers are also not out of the picture yet and could be able to take a spot with a strong finish.