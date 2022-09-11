Former MLB Pitcher Anthony Varvaro Dies in Car Crash En Route to 9/11 Memorial

Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro died Sunday morning in a car crash at the age of 37, per the Associated Press.

Varvaro, who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, reportedly was on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. He had served as an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

A native of Staten Island, Varvaro attended St. John's and made his MLB debut in 2010. He spent six years in the majors with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

St. John's baseball coach Mike Hampton, who was an assistant coach for the Red Storm during all three of Varvaro's seasons there, said he was "at a loss for words" over Sunday's tragic news.

"Not only was he everything you could want out of a ballplayer, he was everything you could want in a person," Hampton said. "My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers."

Port Authority officials released a statement regarding Varvaro's death.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center--including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department--our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," the statement said.

Varvaro had a career record of 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA and 150 strikeouts.