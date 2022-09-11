Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Using Anti-Gay Language in IG Video

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards apologized for using anti-gay language in an Instagram video.

Edwards shared a clip (warning: video contains anti-gay language and a racial slur) to an Instagram story and commented on a group of men by saying, "Look at these queer-ass n---as."



He quickly addressed the comment and described his words as "immature, hurtful, and disrespectful."

The Star Tribune's Chris Hine noted Bennett could be subject to a fine based on past precedent. Most recently, the NBA fined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant $50,000 in April 2021 after actor Michael Rapoport shared screenshots detailing offensive and derogatory statements Durant had made toward him.

Further back, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant were fined for using anti-gay slurs during games.

Edwards is approaching his third season in the NBA. The 21-year-old averaged 21.3 points and 3.8 assists in 72 appearances in 2021-22.