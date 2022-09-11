Report: AEW's CM Punk Had Tricep Surgery Earlier This Week at Doctor's Recommendation

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

CM Punk reportedly underwent surgery on a torn triceps muscle last week and is expected to be out of action for at least eight months.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported doctors recommended immediate surgery to avoid "muscle atrophy."

Punk was injured while performing a tope during his AEW championship match against Jon Moxley at All Out. He would go on to win the match, winning his second championship in one year with the company.

It's currently unclear whether Punk will be back with AEW once he's medically cleared. He has now won the AEW championship twice and been injured within a week both times. It's fair to wonder whether his body can withstand the rigors of a full-time wrestling schedule at age 43—especially after taking seven years off of in-ring action.

Given his injuries, there is a legitimate chance we've seen the last of CM Punk as a professional wrestler.

AEW is currently conducting a tournament to determine the next champion.

