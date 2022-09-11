NASCAR at Kansas 2022 Results: Bubba Wallace Earns 2nd Career Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday in the second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The win marks Wallace's second career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series and first since 2021 at Talladega. He is the 18th different winner of the 2022 season.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott entered the playoffs ranked No. 1 with 2,040 points, but after finishing last in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway last weekend, he entered Sunday ranked No. 9 in the playoff standings.

Joey Logano entered Sunday's race ranked No. 1 with 2,065 points after a fourth place finish at Darlington. He finished 17th at Kansas Speedway.

Hollywood Casino 400 Leaderboard

1. Bubba Wallace

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Christopher Bell

4. Alex Bowman

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. William Byron

7. Ross Chastain

8. Kyle Larson

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Daniel Suárez

Full results available at NASCAR.com

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

Christopher Bell: 2,108 points

William Bryon: 2,098 points

Denny Hamlin: 2,097 points

Joey Logano: 2,090 points

Ryan Blaney: 2,086 points

Alex Bowman: 2,080 points

Chase Elliott: 2,078 points

Kyle Larson: 2,077 points

Ross Chastain: 2,076 points

Daniel Suárez: 2,056 points

Tyler Reddick: 2,052 points

Austin Cindric: 2,052 points

Kyle Busch: 2,050 points

Austin Dillon: 2,049 points

Chase Briscoe: 2,043 points

Kevin Harvick: 2,017 points

Stage 1 saw two playoff drivers knocked out of Sunday's race early—Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick.

Harvick, who was already last in the playoff standings entering Sunday's race, got loose off Turn 4 and hit the wall on Lap 33, sustaining damage to the front right of his No. 4 Ford.

It is the second straight week that Harvick hasn't been able to finish the race. Last week at Darlington Raceway, his car burst into flames on Lap 275 as his front rocker panel caught fire and he was unable to continue.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will now have to win next week's race at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance.

Reddick exited the race on Lap 66 after his No. 8 Chevrolet hit the wall, causing his right rear tire to become flat. At the time, he was leading the race.

When Reddick returned to pit road, his crew put on a new tire, and it looked like he was ready to go. However, as he attempted to leave pit road, he turned around to end his race, citing issues with the right front area of his car.

Christopher Bell won Stage 1 to grab playoff points and keep his quest of making it to Round 2 alive.

The second stage also saw a number of cautions.

The yellow flag came out after three cars were involved in a crash on Lap 115, and it came out again on Lap 138 after Kyle Busch spun off Turn 4 and drove through the grass with two blown tires on the right side.

Alex Bowman went on to win Stage 2 for his second stage victory of the season. The last time he won a stage came in Las Vegas, when he went on to win.

In the third stage, Wallace passed Bowman to take the lead with 67 laps to go and he held on to the lead for the victory despite a significant push from Hamlin to cut into his lead.

Playoff drivers are now 0-2 to start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

However, Wallace's victory on Sunday qualifies the No. 45 car of 23XI Racing for the second round of the playoffs.

The No. 45 car qualified for the playoffs with Kurt Busch’s win at Kansas in May, though Busch has been sidelined since July after suffering a concussion during a crash at Pocono in qualifiers.

Wallace was then placed in the No. 45 car and Ty Gibbs was placed in the No. 23 car.

Next weekend's race will be at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The Round of 12 will begin after that on Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.