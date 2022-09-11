MLB Rumors: Phillies to Be 'Eager Suitors' for Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts in FA

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It's no secret the Philadelphia Phillies could use an upgrade at shortstop, and it appears they have their sights set on one of the top players set to be on the market this winter.

If Xander Bogaerts declines the player option on his contract with the Boston Red Sox for the 2023 season, the Phillies "will be eager suitors" for the veteran, according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

