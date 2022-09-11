Albert Pujols Passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th All-time on MLB HR List at 697

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Albert Pujols is officially in sole possession of fourth place on Major League Baseball's all-time home run list, surpassing former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez with 697 blasts in his historic career.

The St. Louis Cardinals veteran hit his 697th home run in the top of the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

At 42 years old, Pujols is in the midst of an impressive season. He entered Sunday's game hitting .266/.339/.520 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI through 89 games.

It marks quite the turnaround for the Dominican, who had a rough 2021 campaign split between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

After hitting .198/250/.372 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 24 games, Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels in May 2021. The Dodgers signed him to a one-year deal once he cleared waivers.

In 85 games with the Blue Crew, Pujols hit .254/.299/.460 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

In March 2022, Pujols agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Cardinals. At the time, he announced that the 2022 campaign would be his final season in baseball.

Pujols began his career with the Cardinals in 2001, earning nine All-Star selections, three MVP awards, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, one batting title and two World Series titles.

The future Hall of Famer slashed .328/.421/.617 with 445 home runs and 1,329 RBI in 1,705 games in his first stint with the franchise.

Before the 2012 season, Pujols signed a 10-year, $254 million contract with the Angels. He spent nine and a half seasons in Anaheim from 2012-21, slashing .256/.311/.447 with 222 home runs and 783 RBI in 1,181 games.

Finishing his career with the Cardinals, and hitting his 697th home run as a member of the franchise, is a full-circle moment for Pujols. If he can join the 700 home run club before he hangs up the cleats, he'll be just one of four players to do so, joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.