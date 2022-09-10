C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Wow Twitter as Ohio State Routs Arkansas State

Marvin Harrison Jr. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to build an impressive rapport as they helped lead No. 3 Ohio State to a convincing 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Stroud, one of the early leaders in this season's Heisman Trophy race, completed 16 of his 24 passes for 351 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Buckeyes.

Harrison tallied seven catches for 184 yards and three scores. He nearly had another TD late in the first quarter, but it was ruled an incomplete pass on a close call at the goal line.

Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to the OSU offensive duo's performance:

Other standouts for Ohio State included running back TreVeyon Henderson (87 rushing yards and two TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (118 receiving yards and one TD).

It took awhile for OSU to find its top gear against the Red Wolves, as the massive underdogs kept the contest within one score until deep in the second quarter, but a touchdown connection between Stroud and Harrison shortly before halftime opened the floodgates.

That score sparked a 21-0 run for Ohio State, which cruised to the finish line.

The Buckeyes improved to 2-0 with Saturday's victory after they scored a hard-fought 21-10 triumph over No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1.

Next up on the schedule for Ohio State is a meeting with Toledo out of the MAC next Saturday at The Horseshoe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Fox.