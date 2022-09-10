X

    C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Wow Twitter as Ohio State Routs Arkansas State

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2022

    Marvin Harrison Jr. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to build an impressive rapport as they helped lead No. 3 Ohio State to a convincing 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    He had three TDs in the <a href="https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rosebowlgame</a>, and now he has his first career regular season TD.<a href="https://twitter.com/MarvHarrisonJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarvHarrisonJr</a> starts the scoring for No. 3 <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a>. <a href="https://t.co/lmZR2b3yoj">pic.twitter.com/lmZR2b3yoj</a>

    Stroud, one of the early leaders in this season's Heisman Trophy race, completed 16 of his 24 passes for 351 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Buckeyes.

    Harrison tallied seven catches for 184 yards and three scores. He nearly had another TD late in the first quarter, but it was ruled an incomplete pass on a close call at the goal line.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    This is not <a href="https://twitter.com/MarvHarrisonJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarvHarrisonJr</a>'s first career 3-TD game. 😱<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> WR continues his gigantic day. ⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/YmUuov6Vry">pic.twitter.com/YmUuov6Vry</a>

    Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to the OSU offensive duo's performance:

    ChicagoBuckeye @osubuckeyes0

    STROUD TO HARRISON AGAIN ARE YOU KIDDING ME???? THEM BOYS BALLIN OUT <a href="https://t.co/44Yy0chDJg">pic.twitter.com/44Yy0chDJg</a>

    Austin Ward @AWardSports

    C.J. Stroud with Marvin Harrison in single coverage <a href="https://t.co/b3PghxPrD6">pic.twitter.com/b3PghxPrD6</a>

    Alex Gleitman @alexgleitman

    Feel like we’re going to hear a lot of Stroud to Harrison this year. Second time of the day and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> take a 23-9 lead pending PAT

    Travis May @FF_TravisM

    CJ Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. is just not fair.

    Milan Jordan @milanjordan

    C.J. Stroud's accuracy continues to get better each game. He laid the ball beautifully for Marvin Harrison Jr. for a big gain.

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    CJ Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. is some of the most beautiful football you’ll ever see in college.

    RB @RichardOcho

    That Stroud to Harrison combination is SILLY. Stroud threw a damn dart

    Hayden Grove @H_Grove

    Brian Hartline's ability as a recruiter and a developer of WR's is simply incredible. <br><br>Also, an incredible throw by C.J. Stroud and catch by Marvin Harrison Jr.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a>

    Nwando Olayiwola @DrNwando

    I can’t believe what I just witnessed. The magic of CJ Stroud’s perfection in that pass and the brilliance of Marvin Harrison’s catch is other worldly! 😍😍

    Dan Hope @Dan_Hope

    Marvin Harrison Jr. is the only second wide receiver in Ohio State history with multiple three-touchdown games in his career, joining Joey Galloway.

    Jeff Brunswick @BrunswickJeff

    Amazing throw by Stroud and catch by Harrison. Two future NFL players. Go Bucks!🏈

    Other standouts for Ohio State included running back TreVeyon Henderson (87 rushing yards and two TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (118 receiving yards and one TD).

    It took awhile for OSU to find its top gear against the Red Wolves, as the massive underdogs kept the contest within one score until deep in the second quarter, but a touchdown connection between Stroud and Harrison shortly before halftime opened the floodgates.

    That score sparked a 21-0 run for Ohio State, which cruised to the finish line.

    The Buckeyes improved to 2-0 with Saturday's victory after they scored a hard-fought 21-10 triumph over No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1.

    Next up on the schedule for Ohio State is a meeting with Toledo out of the MAC next Saturday at The Horseshoe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

