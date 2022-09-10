College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 2

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 2September 10, 2022
The second week of the 2022 college football season is off to a more dramatic start than anticipated.
Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to a clavicle sprain, Texas nearly pulled off an incredible upset. The Longhorns took top-ranked Alabama to the wire but fell in heartbreaking fashion.
In the mid-afternoon window, though, Marshall provided the fireworks. Steven Gilmore's pick-six sealed the stunning upset of eighth-ranked Notre Dame.
And, hey, even Duke and Northwestern featured an exciting finish.
We're breaking down winners and losers throughout the day. This piece will be updated as results go final.
Winner: Sam Hartman's Return
Last year, Sam Hartman accounted for 50 touchdowns and propelled Wake Forest to the top of the ACC's Atlantic Division. Although the Demon Deacons lost a few important players, they remained a Top 25 team thanks to Hartman.
In early August, though, a medical issue—now known to be a blood clot—sidelined him indefinitely.
We didn't know if that meant one game or the entire season. Wake Forest cruised past lower-division VMI in the opener without him, but the Deacs soon received the terrific news that Hartman would be cleared to play at Vanderbilt this weekend.
And he returned in style.
Hartman completed 18-of-27 passes for 300 yards and four scores in Wake's comfortable 45-25 victory. He even threw a key block on Quinton Cooley's 24-yard touchdown run.
Now that Hartman is back under center, the 23rd-ranked Deacs are officially a contender in the ACC again.
Loser: Alabama's Next Week of Practice
Nick Saban is going to be livid.
Yes, the Crimson Tide squeaked past Texas in a 20-19 nail-biting victory. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young engineered a clutch last-minute drive to set up Will Reichard's winning field goal.
Alabama, however, committed 15 penalties—the most ever by a Saban-coached team—for 100 yards. The offensive line had an unimpressive day, the receivers struggled to create separation and the Tide barely escaped a feisty Texas squad.
The good news for Bama: Ugly wins are still a win.
But after such an undisciplined performance, it'll be a tough week of practice in Tuscaloosa.
Winner: Drew Sanders' Breakout Game
The moment felt inevitable.
As a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Drew Sanders earned a 5-star billing from 247Sports' composite rankings and committed to Alabama. He was a dynamic two-way player who focused on defense when he arrived at a program known for developing elite pass-rushers.
Sanders, though, held minor roles in two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Arkansas this offseason. He put together a nice debut, notching five tackles and a sack against Cincinnati last weekend.
He flat-out dominated South Carolina on Saturday.
While collecting a team-high 11 stops, Sanders posted three tackles for loss with two sacks, forced two fumbles, broke up a pass and added a hurry. Behind him and an overpowering rushing attack, Arkansas toppled the visitors 44-30.
Loser: Northwestern's Final Inch
What a brutal way to lose—especially given the production that Northwestern back Evan Hull had amassed.
Duke jumped out to a surprising 21-0 advantage, but NU steadily trimmed the gap. They scored 16 unanswered points and ultimately trailed 31-23 late in the fourth quarter.
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed five straight passes to begin the potential game-tying drive. Then, an offsides penalty put the Wildcats at Duke's 16-yard line with 32 seconds to play.
Three snaps later, Hull looked like he was about to score. He scampered up the middle, tried to split a pair of Duke defenders, lunged toward the end zone...and lost the ball. Duke recovered, sealing a 31-23 victory.
It was a nightmare finish for Hull, who otherwise caught 14 passes for 213 yards, rushed for 65 yards and totaled two touchdowns. But he and the 'Cats desperately needed the slightest bit more.
Winner: Marshall's Big Upset
Whenever it seems a weekend isn't full of great matchups, all upsets take on another level of significance.
Marshall headed to Notre Dame as a three-touchdown underdog, but the visiting Thundering Herd played a tremendous game. They scored first, held a 9-7 halftime lead and increased the lead to 26-15 on Steven Gilmore's pick-six of Tyler Buchner late in the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame still had 4:35 to assemble a miracle comeback. However, quarterback Drew Pyne—who replaced Buchner mere plays earlier after a hard landing on his left shoulder—tossed an interception.
While the Irish managed a glimmer of hope with a blocked punt and a touchdown, Marshall recovered an onside kick to cement the 26-21 shocker.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman became the first coach in program history to start his tenure 0-3.
Loser: Texas A&M's Debacle
Folks, the Sun Belt came to play in Week 2.
Marshall took the spotlight early at Notre Dame, and Appalachian State followed suit at Texas A&M.
Last weekend, App State surrendered 63 points in a devastating two-point loss to North Carolina. But the Sun Belt favorite responded in incredible fashion, taking down the sixth-ranked Aggies in their own building.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Michael Hughes buried a 29-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 17-14 edge. On the ensuing drive, Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis lined up for a potential game-tying 47-yard attempt. However, he struck the ball poorly, and it dropped harmlessly short of the uprights.
App State back Camerun Peoples promptly iced the upset with a couple of first downs, sealing yet another memorable result for the program.
Winner: DJ Uiagalelei's Response
There’s no question DJ Uiagalelei heard the rumblings. After an inefficient showing in Clemson’s win over Georgia Tech, the clamors for freshman backup Cade Klubnik grew louder.
But on Saturday—even with the acknowledgement is was opposite lower-division Furman—Uiagalelei quieted the noise.
The sophomore quarterback hit 21-of-27 throws for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He averaged 8.6 yards per attempt, topping the eight-yard mark for only the second time in 15 games as a full-time starter.
Look, that final stat defines the uncertainty around Uiagalelei. It wouldn’t be surprising if Klubnik works into a larger role and perhaps the QB1 spot this season.
In the aftermath of Klubnik’s exciting debut, though, Uiagalelei ensured Clemson is his team for at least another week.
Loser: Pitt Squanders Hot Start
The mid-afternoon mayhem continued in Eastern Pennsylvania between No. 24 Tennessee and No. 17 Pitt.
Pitt, a six-point underdog, twice held 10-point leads in the first 20 minutes, but Tennessee surged later in the second quarter to carry a 24-17 edge into the locker room. The outlook seemed grim for Pitt, which had lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to an undisclosed injury.
Behind a career day from running back Israel Abanikanda—who totaled 175 scrimmage yards—the Panthers never lost hope. They forced overtime thanks to backup QB Nick Patti’s four-yard touchdown to Jared Wayne late in the fourth quarter.
But the Vols took control in the extra session.
Hendon Hooker connected with star receiver Cedric Tillman for a touchdown on the opening drive. And after UT’s Trevon Flowers brought down Patti for a clutch 12-yard sack, his fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Pitt's hot start and late comeback kept the optimism alive, but the reigning ACC champs fell disappointingly short of a quality upset.