College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 2

Khalan Laborn | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The second week of the 2022 college football season is off to a more dramatic start than anticipated.

Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to a clavicle sprain, Texas nearly pulled off an incredible upset. The Longhorns took top-ranked Alabama to the wire but fell in heartbreaking fashion.

In the mid-afternoon window, though, Marshall provided the fireworks. Steven Gilmore's pick-six sealed the stunning upset of eighth-ranked Notre Dame.

And, hey, even Duke and Northwestern featured an exciting finish.

We're breaking down winners and losers throughout the day. This piece will be updated as results go final.