Sasha Banks Discusses Her Future Following WWE Walkout in May

Sasha Banks' future in professional wrestling remains somewhat uncertain, but she has huge plans in the works in other areas of entertainment.

Amid participating in New York Fashion Week with WWE tag team partner Naomi, Banks appeared on Ahch-To Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com) and discussed her interest in getting more involved with music and acting moving forward:

"There is so much that I'm kind of creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. Like I said, I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. So, you just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music.

"That's probably … I don't know if that's the No. 1 next thing because acting … there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I'm really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece."

Banks is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history, but she has not been on WWE programming since May, which is when she and Naomi walked out prior to an episode of Raw.

On that show, Banks and Naomi had been scheduled to be part of a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Raw women's champion Bianca Belair. According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Naomi was booked to win, leading to Banks and Naomi expressing concern about what that meant for their status as WWE women's tag team champion.

When WWE reportedly refused to adjust the creative, Banks and Naomi left the arena, leading to WWE condemning their actions with the following statement:

On the following episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Banks and Naomi had been suspended and stripped of their titles, leading to rumors and speculation that both were on their way out of the company.

Things changed in July, however, when Vince McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative. In his place, WWE promoted Stephanie McMahon to chairwoman and co-CEO and Triple H to head of creative.

Triple H was chiefly responsible for signing Banks and developing her into a star in NXT, so the belief is she has a far better relationship with him than she may have with Vince.

Not long after Triple H's ascension, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Banks and Naomi had reached an "agreement in principle" to return to WWE.

If Banks and Naomi are coming back, Monday's episode of Raw would be a sensible time for it to happen since the titles they never lost will be on the line when Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Regardless of whether Sasha returns to WWE or not, she likely has tons of opportunities in her future. She has already broken into acting by playing Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian, plus she has an in when it comes to the music business since her cousin is legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

