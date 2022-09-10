Yankees Legend Derek Jeter: Aaron Judge 'Absolutely' Can Break Roger Maris' Record

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge entered Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with 55 home runs this campaign, and he's looking to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 in a season by the time the year is over.

Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who returned to Yankee Stadium on Friday for a ceremony honoring his selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, said he believes Judge can break Maris' record, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch:

"He's got 55 [home runs] -- you know, I can't relate. It's hard enough to get a hit. I'm no expert, maybe ask a home run hitter, but I would assume you can get into some issues if you're trying to hit home runs. It can backfire on you. But the thing that's impressive is that he still hits for average.

"That's something that's overlooked and undervalued in today's game. He's hitting for average, driving in runs, hitting home runs. He's doing it all. He's got [24] games left -- he's got a chance [to break Roger Maris' American League record of 61], absolutely."

Maris, a former Yankee, has held the AL record for most home runs in a season since 1961. Judge needs just six more blasts to tie that record, and after Friday's game, he has 23 more chances to accomplish the feat.

The Yankees end the regular season on the road Oct. 5 against the Texas Rangers.