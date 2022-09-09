Nationals' Keibert Ruiz Placed on IL Because of Testicular Contusion

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a testicular contusion, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN.

Ruiz suffered the injury in Thursday's 11-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals when he took a foul ball to the groin.

Ruiz remained in the game until the sixth inning before he was removed and taken to the hospital with swollen testicles. He was replaced by backup catcher Riley Adams.

Ruiz is in his first full season with the Nationals. He was one of the prospects traded to Washington last season in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a solid season, slashing .251/.313/.360 with seven home runs, 36 RBI and six stolen bases in 112 games. It's the most games he has ever played in a major league season.

He appeared in just eight games for the Dodgers in 2020 and 2021 before being traded.

To replace Ruiz, the Nationals purchased the contract of Israel Pineda from Triple-A Rochester. However, they didn't necessarily need to do that with both Adams and Tres Barrera on the roster.

The Nationals are currently fifth in the NL East with a 49-89 record and are set to miss the playoffs for the third straight season since winning the World Series in 2019.