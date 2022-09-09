Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala's 2022-23 Status: 'We Hope He Comes Back'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that the team hopes forward Andre Iguodala, who is mulling retirement, returns for the 2022-23 season.

Kerr spoke on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto show and said both he and Warriors general manager Bob Myers would welcome Iguodala back into the mix.

"We'll touch base in the next couple days," Kerr said. "Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We'll support him either way, but we hope he comes back."

Iguodala, 38, has played 18 NBA seasons, including seven with the Warriors. He is a four-time NBA champion and two-time All-Defensive team member.

Last year, Iguodala averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes during an injury-shortened 31-game season.

Although his best playing days are behind him, Iguodala's mentorship and guidance to younger players can't be understated.

“Andre, in particular, was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice,” Kerr said before the NBA Finals, per Dieter Kurtenbach of the Mercury News. “And he does it in a way only Andre can. With humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging.”

After the Warriors won the Finals, Kerr said: "Andre was just a really big part of this with his guidance and leadership and wisdom."

Iguodala could be a de-facto player/coach of sorts for the Warriors as they look for their second straight title and fifth since 2015.

"The Warriors need someone in a hybrid role on that bench—someone who can instruct, mentor, and guide but also give the Dubs 10 minutes and a couple of buckets on occasion," Kurtenbach wrote.

Of course, Iguodala can also choose to ride into retirement on a high note after a tremendously successful career spanning nearly two decades. For now, his status remains uncertain with training camp and preseason games starting later this month. The regular season gets going Oct. 18 when the Dubs host the Los Angeles Lakers.