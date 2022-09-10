AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 9

0 of 3

Friday's Rampage lineup (Credit: AEW)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 9.

Wednesday's Dynamite was certainly an eventful show. Not only did Tony Khan vacate the world championship and the trios titles, but we already saw new champions crowned for the trios belts and the announcement of a tournament to crown a new world champ.

One of those tournament matches took place this week when Sammy Guevara battled a man he has faced multiple times, Darby Allin.

We also saw Serena Deeb take on Madison Rayne, and Dax Harwood had a chance to add another belt to his collection when he faced Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world title.

Let's take a look at what happened on Friday's show.