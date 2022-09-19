Top 9 RB Performances of the College Football Season so Far

0 of 9

Raheim Sanders I Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In the modern era of football, the workhorse running back role has given way to a committee approach or an offense that prioritizes passing.

But despite the shift in offensive philosophy, it's always important to have a reliable threat on the ground. The players listed have helped their teams establish a strong run game, leading to early season victories.

The top running back performers in this young season have shown consistency in their average gain, explosiveness in their run and a plethora of highlight plays that changed the game. Their production and big gains throughout the game were vital for the team's success, sparking the offense for scoring drives.

Regardless of whether these athletes continue to carry their respective offenses or not, they've put their teams in positions to win. So, let's take a look at the shining stars from the run game after three weeks of college football.