WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Will Be Hosted at San Antonio's Alamodome on January 28

WWE announced Wednesday that the Royal Rumble is returning to San Antonio, Texas, next year.

The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will take place at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023, marking the fourth time the Royal Rumble has occurred in San Antonio and the third time it has been held at the Alamodome.

WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor noted that the company is "honored" to return to San Antonio and to be "cornerstones of the Alamodome's 30th Anniversary celebration."

The first Royal Rumble to be held at the Alamodome was in 1997 in front of a billed crowd of more than 60,000, and it saw hometown hero Shawn Michaels defeat Sycho Sid for the WWE Championship.

Most recently, the 2017 Royal Rumble emanated from the Alamodome and it was headlined by Randy Orton winning the Rumble match for the second time in his career.

While the undercard matches aren't yet known, the 2023 Royal Rumble will see 30 men and 30 women compete in their own Royal Rumble matches with a championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, on the line.

There are currently several strong contenders to win both matches, but a pair of injured Superstars may be the top candidate.

Cody Rhodes has been out since June because of a torn pectoral muscle, but there is some belief he could be back for the Rumble, win it and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

On the women's side, Becky Lynch has been off television since the night after SummerSlam after suffering a shoulder injury.

The Man has won the Royal Rumble once before, but if the assumed plan of Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey is still in place, having Rousey win the SmackDown women's title back and Becky win the Rumble is a realistic scenario.

