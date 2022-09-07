Pat McAfee Reportedly Joining ESPN's 'College GameDay' as Full-Time Member

Pat McAfee Reportedly Joining ESPN's 'College GameDay' as Full-Time MemberSeptember 7, 2022
Soon, there will be no way to avoid Pat McAfee.
The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday that McAfee agreed to a deal with ESPN to join College GameDay in a full-time role. The former NFL punter commented on the story on social media:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.<br><br>GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER<br><br>So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly<br><br>Will lead show manana w/ all the deets<br><br>🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME <a href="https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv">https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv</a>
McAfee had a solid eight-year run with the Indianapolis Colts, reaching two Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. But his broadcasting career has already exceeded what he did on the field.
In addition to his successful daily talk show, the 35-year-old is a color commentator on SmackDown for WWE and has worked on a color analyst for Thursday night college football games on ESPN. Starting this year, he'll also work on alternate broadcasts for select games, similar to the ManningCast for Monday Night Football.