Pat McAfee Reportedly Joining ESPN's 'College GameDay' as Full-Time Member

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Soon, there will be no way to avoid Pat McAfee.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday that McAfee agreed to a deal with ESPN to join College GameDay in a full-time role. The former NFL punter commented on the story on social media:

McAfee had a solid eight-year run with the Indianapolis Colts, reaching two Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. But his broadcasting career has already exceeded what he did on the field.

In addition to his successful daily talk show, the 35-year-old is a color commentator on SmackDown for WWE and has worked on a color analyst for Thursday night college football games on ESPN. Starting this year, he'll also work on alternate broadcasts for select games, similar to the ManningCast for Monday Night Football.