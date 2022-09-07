Video: Storm Crowd Honors Sue Bird with 'Thank You Sue' Chant After Final WNBA Game

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Storm fans showed their appreciation for WNBA legend Sue Bird following the final game of her illustrious career Tuesday night.

After Seattle fell 97-92 to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the playoff semifinals and was officially eliminated, the home crowd chanted "thank you Sue," as an emotional Bird took it in:

Per ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Bird admitted after the game that she was emotional and felt "weird" about walking off the court for the final time as an active player, but she was also able to reflect on the great run she had in Seattle:

"I didn't really want to leave the court. It felt like that's where everybody was going, so I just followed at first. But I also wanted to kind of have one last moment to say thank you, to soak it all in, because in some ways it is a happy thing.

"I'm proud of everything we've accomplished here. Of course I'm sad, but there's happiness too, to be able to have a moment like that with the fans, to have them chant the way they did. I know the tears don't look like happy tears, but there's a lot of happiness."

In her final WNBA game, Bird finished with eight points and eight assists, plus Breanna Stewart dropped a game-high 42 points for the Storm, but it wasn't enough to overcome the duo of Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson, who combined for 54 points for the Aces.

Bird, 41, spent 19 seasons in the WNBA after getting selected first overall in the 2002 WNBA draft out of UConn. Remarkably, the 13-time All-Star never played for a WNBA team other than the Storm.

With four championships to her name, she is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. Additionally, she was named to the league's 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams.

In 580 career regular-season games, Bird posted averages of 11.7 points, 5.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals. Bird also ranks first in WNBA history in games played and assists, plus she is second in three-point field goals, third in steals and seventh in points.

On top of that, Bird came through for her country on multiple occasions, winning five Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

With Bird and the Storm out of the playoffs, the Aces await the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun.