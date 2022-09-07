Video: Phillies’ Jean Segura Celebrates Walk-Off Hit vs. Marlins With Epic Bat Flip

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of the playoff hunt, so every victory is important.

On Tuesday, the team got to enjoy a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins after star outfielder Bryce Harper scored in the ninth on a walk-off single by second baseman Jean Segura, who celebrated with an epic bat flip:

With the win, Philadelphia ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 74-61. The Phillies currently hold one of the three wild-card spots in the National League.

Philadelphia certainly hopes Tuesday's emotional win helps build momentum as the regular season winds down.