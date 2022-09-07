X

    Video: Phillies’ Jean Segura Celebrates Walk-Off Hit vs. Marlins With Epic Bat Flip

    Doric SamSeptember 7, 2022

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of the playoff hunt, so every victory is important.

    On Tuesday, the team got to enjoy a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins after star outfielder Bryce Harper scored in the ninth on a walk-off single by second baseman Jean Segura, who celebrated with an epic bat flip:

    MLB @MLB

    Jean Segura walks it off for the Fightin' Phils!<br><br>(MLB x <a href="https://twitter.com/CoronaUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoronaUSA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/eYAut0BbQ8">pic.twitter.com/eYAut0BbQ8</a>

    With the win, Philadelphia ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 74-61. The Phillies currently hold one of the three wild-card spots in the National League.

    Philadelphia certainly hopes Tuesday's emotional win helps build momentum as the regular season winds down.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.