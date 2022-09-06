Report: 12-Team College Football Playoff Could Fetch $2.2B Annual Media Rights Deal

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The price of broadcasting the College Football Playoff is going up.

Way up.

Michael McCarthy and Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports reported the expanded 12-team playoff could fetch more than $2 billion when its new television contract kicks in. ESPN currently pays $470 million annually for the four-team playoff, meaning the payment is expected to more than triple.

