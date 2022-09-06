PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Christophe Galtier Criticized for Comments on Private Jets

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and coach Christophe Galtier are facing criticism after laughing off complaints about their use of a private jet:

PSG took a private jet for Saturday's road match against Nantes, a trip that would have taken about two hours by train.

"This morning we talked about it with the company which organises our trips and we're looking into travelling on sand yachts," Galtier said with a laugh after being asked about the decision (via ESPN.com).

Mbappe chose not to comment on the matter.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo responded to the video of the press conference:

Others have also complained about the reaction, which appeared to be minimizing the effects of climate change.

"I love Mbappe—we can all have the giggles at the least opportune moment and it really was the least opportune moment," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told French broadcaster BFM TV. "But we all have to take climate change seriously."

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the largest clubs in Europe with a valuation of $2.5 billion, per Forbes, while Mbappe recently signed a three-year deal worth a reported €250 million amid interest from Real Madrid.