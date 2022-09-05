WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Isn't Scheduled for Extreme Rules but Is Set for Crown Jewel

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Roman Reigns' next appearance at a WWE premium live event may not happen until November.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Thirsty for News), the Head of the Table is scheduled for a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5 but not Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules is scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Reigns is coming off a successful defense of the undisputed WWE universal championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. He got the pin with a spear after outside interference from Solo Sikoa.

It's unclear at this point who will challenge Reigns at Crown Jewel, but the finish to Saturday's show leaves open the possibility for McIntyre to get a rematch.

Reigns has been working a reduced schedule for most of this year as part of his new contract with the company. Saturday marked just his fourth match on television since May 9. It was his second consecutive premium live event, coming after his successful title defense against Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam.

WWE has done a good job of working around not having its top champion available on several marquee shows. Hell in a Cell was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the final match of that feud.

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match headlined the event of the same name.

Crown Jewel will mark WWE's eighth event in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The promotion held the Elimination Chamber show at Jeddah Super Dome on Feb. 19.

