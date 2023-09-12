Jason Peters, Seahawks Agree to Contract; Previously Spent Time with Cowboys, Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jason Peters' NFL career will continue after he agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Elite Loyalty Sports, Peters' agency, told ESPN's Adam Schefter the 41-year-old will sign with the NFC West club.

This will be Peters' 19th NFL season and fifth different team. He has previously played with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

Coming out of Seattle's 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the offensive line was hurting. Right tackle Abraham Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross both left the game with injuries.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday that Cross and Lucas are being evaluated on a day-to-day basis with the hope one or both will be able to play in Week 2.

The Seahawks added reinforcements on Monday by signing Greg Eiland to their practice squad.

It looked like Peters' career was going to end prior to the 2022 season, but the Cowboys signed him to a deal days before the start of the regular season after losing Tyron Smith to a hamstring injury.

The University of Arkansas product had a strong career rebound after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 during the 2017 campaign. He started all 16 games in 2018 and made 13 more starts in 2019.

The Eagles brought Peters back by signing him to a one-year deal in 2020. He was originally expected to play right guard, but Andre Dillard's season-ending biceps injury moved him back to left tackle.

After a long offseason, the nine-time Pro Bowler found a home with the Bears following injuries along their offensive line. He started 15 games for Chicago in 2021 and was the team's best offensive lineman.

Peters said in June 2017, upon receiving a one year contract extension from the Eagles, his goal was to play for three more seasons through 2019 before walking away.

"I don't think I'm going to go that much longer," he told reporters. "Three-year extension. I'm going to give them everything I've got."

Peters spent the first five years of his career with the Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played tight end at Arkansas and during his rookie season in Buffalo.

After learning to play offensive tackle during his second season, he became one of the best players at the position until the end of his career. The Eagles acquired him prior to the start of the 2009 season, and he would go on to start 148 games in 12 seasons with the franchise.

Peters was named to the All-Pro first team two times as a member of the Eagles (2011, 2013). While the Seahawks are unlikely to get that version of Peters at this point in his career, they will be more than happy if he provides stability at a position that looks volatile coming out of Week 1.

The Seahawks will play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.