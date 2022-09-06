Grading Every Drafted 2022 Rookie QB's Preseason Performance

0 of 8

Kenny Pickett | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Since most starters don't have a major role during the NFL preseason, rookie quarterbacks often get thrown into the lineup early and often.

During the 2022 exhibition slate, the four Day 1 or 2 selections in the 2022 NFL draft—Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral—commanded the most attention. However, a seventh-round pick performed as well as any other member of the rookie class.

Now, remember, the preseason isn't a perfect indicator of future performance. We're not suggesting these grades are long-term projections.

This is simply a measurement of a few initial appearances for the eight drafted quarterbacks who appeared in a preseason game. The order is alphabetical based on team name.