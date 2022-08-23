Panthers' Matt Corral Placed on Season-Ending IR with Foot Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral's rookie season is officially over before it started.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers placed Corral on the season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a Lisfranc injury. The team also placed cornerback Duke Dawson on IR ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Corral suffered the injury against the New England Patriots during Carolina's second preseason game of the year. A player stepped on his foot in the fourth quarter, and he was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot, per David Newton of ESPN.

"I would assume it would be a while; I would assume it would be a significant amount of time," head coach Matt Rhule said after the injury. "I'm pretty sure it will be a long-term injury.''

Corral struggled in the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, going just 1-of-9 passing, but he made progress against the Patriots prior to the injury, completing nine of 15 attempts for 58 yards.

He threw for more than 3,300 yards in each of his final two years at Ole Miss and led the program to a 10-3 record and Sugar Bowl appearance last season. He decided to play the game instead of sitting out to prepare for the draft and suffered an ankle injury.

That didn't stop the Panthers from selecting him with a third-round pick, and he likely would have been the team's third quarterback this season behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

That job will likely go to PJ Walker now.

Walker, who is a former XFL star, is 2-0 as a starter for the Panthers during the past two seasons.