Dodgers' David Price Placed on IL Because of Wrist Injury

AP Photo/Morry Gash

As the Los Angeles Dodgers approach the home stretch of the 2022 season, veteran reliever David Price will be sidelined for the next few games.

The team announced Sunday that Price has been placed on the injured list because of left wrist inflammation.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot has been called up from Triple-A to take Price’s spot on the active roster. He's set to pitch the bulk of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres after opener Caleb Ferguson.

Price, who also missed nearly a month of action earlier this year because of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, hasn't pitched since Aug. 29. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's win over the Padres that Price had been dealing with discomfort in his wrist for much of the season, and he recently underwent an MRI to explore the nagging injury.

In June, Price indicated that he is planning on retiring at the end of the season. The 37-year-old has been effective in his relief role this year, notching a 2.58 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 38 appearances. He's had a strong second-half of the season so far, posting a 1.50 ERA in the month of August.

If the 2022 season is his last, Price has the chance to go out in grand fashion. The Dodgers have the best record in the majors at 91-41, and they look like the favorites to represent the National League in the World Series. If Price is able to remain healthy for the postseason, he will give Los Angeles another dependable pitcher as the team chases its second title in three years.