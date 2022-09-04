US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios Advance to Quarterfinals

Elsa/Getty Images

Coco Gauff looked to extend what's already her deepest run at the U.S. Open when she faced off with Shuai Zhang on Sunday.

A win puts Gauff into her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal, with the first two both coming at the French Open.

Elsewhere in the singles draws, men's top seed Daniil Medvedev has a tough test against No. 23 Nick Kyrgios in prime time. Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur and No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova will follow to bring the night to a close at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men's Singles Results

No. 5 Casper Ruud def. Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

No. 27 Karen Khachanov def. No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios def. No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Women's Singles Results

No. 12 Coco Gauff def. Shuai Zhang 7-5, 7-5

No. 17 Caroline Garcia def. No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1

Ajla Tomljanović def. Ludmilla Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1



Sunday Recap

Gauff overcame a tough challenge from Zhang.

Zhang gained a break on Gauff's first service game of the match to take a 2-0 lead, only for the American to break right back.

With neither player failing to enjoy the advantage for too long, the breakthrough came when Zhang was serving at 5-5. She hit an unforced error on a forehand at break point to give Gauff the game.

Leading 6-5, Gauff overwhelmed her opponent with three winners in the next game to claim the set.

In the second set, the 18-year-old had to battle back from down 3-5 after losing serve in the eighth game. She also had to deny Zhang at set point while serving in the ninth game.

Gauff displayed a level of poise belying her age as she won the final four games of the set.

This almost certainly won't be the last time she's among the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

Casper Ruud punched his ticket to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time thanks to a four-set victory over Corentin Moutet.

In the third set, Ruud was devastating on serve. He hit five aces and won 72 percent of his first-service points.

The Norwegian also consistently broke Moutet's serve early in sets to assert firm control. It happened with Moutet serving at 1-2 in the first and fourth sets and with the second set deadlocked at 1-1.

Ruud thought the score somewhat flattered him.

"I had a great start and the [two] sets that I won were not showing the real result," he said in his on-court interview. "It was much tougher. Corentin is a very tricky player. He has all the shots, runs well. He can produce trick shots and everything. I really needed to stay focused and stay sharp and I was playing really well until I got broke back in the third, which was frustrating."