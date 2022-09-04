White Sox Ace Dylan Cease Loses No-Hitter with 2 Outs in 9th Inning vs. Twins

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Dylan Cease was so close to making history.

The Chicago White Sox ace was tossing a no-hitter through nine innings of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. That changed with two outs in the top of the ninth.

Luis Arraez singled on a line drive to right fielder Mark Payton for Minnesota's first hit of the night, preventing Cease from becoming the third ChiSox pitcher in the last three seasons to throw a complete-game no-hitter.

Lucas Giolito tossed a complete-game no-hitter in 2020 and Carlos Rodon accomplished the feat in 2021.

Despite giving up the hit, Cease finished the game with seven strikeouts and two walks in a 13-0 victory for Chicago.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third inning and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth inning for what were Minnesota's only baserunners until Arraez singled in the top of the ninth.

After Arraez got on base, Cease went on to strike out Kyle Garlick to end the game.

Speaking with MLB insider Ken Rosenthal after the win, Cease admitted it was disappointing to have his no-hitter broken up with just one more out to go.

"I am disappointed, but like you said, it's a win, [complete game]. I'll take it, but yeah, it's a little disappointing," Cease said.

Cease, in the midst of his best season in Major League Baseball, will likely be in the running for the American League Cy Young Award.

The 26-year-old entered Saturday's game with a 12-6 record, 2.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 190 strikeouts in 147 innings across 26 starts. He has been an anchor in a Chicago rotation that also includes Giolito, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech and Johnny Cueto.

After being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB draft, Cease made his debut with the White Sox in 2019. He has three more seasons of arbitration eligibility before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The White Sox are third in the AL Central with a 67-66 record, 2.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians for the division crown. It's hard to imagine they'll snag a playoff spot if they don't win the division, as they are 5.5 games back of a wild-card spot.