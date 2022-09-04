Yankees' Aaron Judge Ties Career High with 52nd HR of 2022 Season

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day, another home run for Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees slugger hit his 52nd home run of the season in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field to tie his career-high in four-baggers.

However, Judge's late home run wasn't enough as the Yankees went on to lose 2-1, dropping their third straight game.

Despite the loss, the Yankees remain first in the AL East with a 79-53 record, five games ahead of the second-place Rays. Still, the team is 9-20 since the trade deadline and is in one of its worst stretches of the season.

While the Pinstripes are struggling, Judge is playing at an MVP level this season and entered Saturday's game slashing .294/.398/.661 with 51 home runs, 113 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 128 games.

The Yankees will be leaning more and more on Judge as the end of the regular season nears, but the remainder of the team must improve if it wants to make a deep postseason run.