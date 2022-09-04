Triple H Plans to Speak with Bad Bunny About WWE Return 'Very Soon'

Source: WWE.com

Eight months after his memorable appearance in the Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny could be making a return to WWE in the near future.

Speaking to reporters following the Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, Triple H said he's going to have a "conversation very, very soon" with the Puerto Rican rapper.

Triple H noted the meeting is already set. It's just a matter of finding time in Bad Bunny's schedule to make it work.

Bad Bunny has made multiple appearances in WWE. His debut with the promotion came at the 2021 Royal Rumble when he performed his song "Booker T" on the show. He also took out The Miz and John Morrison with a crossbody off the top rope during the Rumble match.

Teaming with Damian Priest against Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny pinned Miz after an electric chair.

Bunny had a brief run with the 24/7 Championship last year when he beat Akira Tozawa. The 28-year-old was a surprise entrant in this year's Rumble, when he eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before being tossed out of the ring by Brock Lesnar.

